ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska man used his teeth to defend himself and his property.
Anchorage police say the man bit off part of the nose of a suspect who attempted to steal the man’s bicycle.
Police just after 5 a.m. Wednesday received a report of an assault.
A man and his wife were sleeping in their motorhome when they heard a sound on the roof. The man went outside and confronted a 38-year-old suspect taking a bike from a rack on the motorhome.
The suspect attacked, stabbing the motorhome owner with a sharp, pointed instrument and biting him on the arm.
The motorhome owner bit back. Police say he removed “a large chunk” of the suspect’s nose.
Both men were treated at a hospital. Police have a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
