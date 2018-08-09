Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in New Mexico. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome, and should be directed to 505-822-9022 or [email protected]

TOP STORIES:

COMPOUND SEARCHED-CHILDREN REMOVED

NEW YORK - The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy said Thursday the child’s remains were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico, months after his mother reported that he had disappeared with his father, who had said he wanted to perform an exorcism on the child. By Stephen R. Groves. SENT: 330 words, video, photo. UPCOMING: Updates. With BC-US—Compound Search-Children Remove

UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO-SPORTS CUT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office says a decision to cut four sports at the University of New Mexico was in violation of the state’s open meetings law and could therefore be invalid. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Longer version. Published with both news and sports coding.

IMMIGRATION-SERVICE DISCHARGES

The U.S. Army has stopped discharging immigrant recruits who enlisted seeking a path to citizenship - at least temporarily. A memo shared with The Associated Press spells out orders to high-ranking Army officials to stop processing discharges of men and women who enlisted in the special immigrant program, effective immediately. By Martha Mendoza and Garance Burke. SENT: 660 words, photos.

WITH:

- IMMIGRATION-SEPARATING FAMILIES: The Trump administration must submit a court-ordered plan to reunify hundreds of deported parents with their children. By Elliot Spagat. UPCOMING: 130 words, then longer version. Court filing is due by 6 p.m. EDT.

ALSO:

- WOMEN SHOT-SUSPECT KILLED: A man killed Tuesday in metro Phoenix by members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force as he reportedly attempted to avoid apprehension has been identified as a suspect in an Aug. 1 fatal shooting in Farmington, New Mexico.

- MANSLAUGHTER SENTENCE: A Kayenta, Arizona, man has been sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for his involuntary manslaughter conviction for being impaired while driving during a 2017 rollover crash that killed his passenger.

- DROUGHT-EASED RESTRICTIONS: Two eastern New Mexico counties are lifting fire restrictions as summer storms have helped ease some extreme drought conditions in the state.

SPORTS:

BBN—DODGERS-ROCKIES

DENVER - Lefty Tyler Anderson will start Thursday night as the Rockies open a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ross Stripling goes for the Dodgers. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game time is 8:40 p.m. ET.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867.





