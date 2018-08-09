STUTTGART, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say two men wanted in connection with a more than two-year-old fatal shooting in southeastern Arkansas have been arrested.

State police and Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Dittrich say the two men, both from Stuttgart, surrendered Monday at the Arkansas County Sheriff’s office.

The two are being held without bail on capital murder warrants, although court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

The two are suspected in the June 2016 fatal shooting of Christopher Haynes, who was found dead in his car in the parking lot of Riceland Foods in Stuttgart.





