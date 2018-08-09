CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont summer camp has notified all families about a former volunteer and high school guidance counselor who recently pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kristie Torbick was sentenced last month to 2 ½ to 5 years in prison for assaulting a student at Exeter High School. She was a longtime counselor at Camp Ta-Kum-Ta in South Hero, Vermont. She attended the camp for kids with cancer as a child and later joined the volunteer staff.

Camp director Hattie Johnson says families were notified of Torbick’s arrest in February 2017, and there have been no allegations related to her work there. The camp did not provide or authorize any letters of support on Torbick’s behalf, though several volunteers did so in their personal capacity.





