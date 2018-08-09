LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas correction officials say authorities are investigating after a convicted murderer was found dead in his prison cell.

The Department of Correction says staff members at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern were alerted Thursday morning after a cellmate said 52-year-old Robert L. Whitney Jr. appeared to be in distress. Responding correctional officers and medical staff found Whitney unresponsive and he was pronounced dead.

The department says Arkansas State Police was immediately notified and is conducting an investigation into the death. The Department of Correction says it’s also conducting an internal investigation.

Whitney was convicted of first-degree murder and had been serving a life prison sentence since 2005.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.