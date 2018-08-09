DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The daughter of two Iowa State Fair concession owners killed 22 years ago at the fair campgrounds has returned to the fair, carrying on the family funnel cake business.

Jada Blewer was 16 when her parents, Bobbie and Marylin Blewer, were fatally shot in their camper on Aug. 12, 1996. Jade Blewer was working at the family funnel cake stand at the time.

Her sister and brother-in-law, Jamie and Rodney Borushaski, and family friend Jerimy Sneed are serving life sentences for the killings. Jaime and Rodney Borushaski maintain their innocence.

Jada Blewer says she has carried out her parents’ dream and traveled the Midwest working as a fair vendor. She says she hopes her parents would approve of her decision to return to the Iowa fair.

The Iowa State Fair begins Thursday. It runs through Aug. 19.





