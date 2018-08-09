BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts child care center is being investigated because a teacher allegedly treated a young child roughly.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement that her office received a report of a potential assault and battery on a child at KinderCare in Burlington earlier this week. Burlington police and the state Department of Children and Families are also involved in the investigation.

A woman with two children who attend the day care told WYCN-TV that a teacher grabbed her 4-year-old son roughly by the arm on Monday and threw him onto a cot.

KinderCare in a statement said the teacher in question has been placed on administrative leave and it is cooperating fully with the investigation.





