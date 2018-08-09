DENVER (AP) - Denver police say three people are dead in a homicide near an interstate south of downtown.
Police initially said they were conducting a death investigation near Interstate 25 and Broadway on Thursday afternoon. About a half hour later, they announced that three adults were dead and the case was declared a homicide.
They plan to release more details at a 3 p.m. press conference.
The area where the victims were found is a busy intersection near a light rail station.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.