DENVER (AP) - Denver police say three people are dead in a homicide near an interstate south of downtown.

Police initially said they were conducting a death investigation near Interstate 25 and Broadway on Thursday afternoon. About a half hour later, they announced that three adults were dead and the case was declared a homicide.

They plan to release more details at a 3 p.m. press conference.

The area where the victims were found is a busy intersection near a light rail station.





