President Trump said Thursday he believes Texas and other states will be successful in their lawsuit challenging the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

In a meeting with state officials on prison reform, Mr. Trump noted the presence of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose court challenge to DACA came before a federal judge a day earlier.

“Ken just filed a very interesting lawsuit….that I hope is going to be successful,” Mr. Trump said.

He asked Mr. Paxton for an update.

“We had a hearing yesterday, and I think it went quite well,” Mr. Paxton replied. “We’ll see what the judge says, but I know we’re right on the law, and we’re right on the Constitution, so we’re confident things are going to go our way.”

“It’s true,” the president said.

District Judge Andrew S. Hanen, a George W. Bush appointee, heard arguments Wednesday from Texas and several other states that say DACA is unconstitutional.

The judge did not rule Wednesday in the case that could get fast-tracked to the Supreme Court, saying for now he’ll only consider the request to stop the government from accepting new applications and issuing renewals to prevent deportation of illegal immigrants who came to the country as children.





