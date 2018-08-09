Dozens of fake Donald Trump stars mysteriously appeared on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, just days after the West Hollywood City Council passed a resolution calling for the president’s star to be removed.

The stars were placed there by a conservative street artist who wishes to remain anonymous, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The artist said he was motivated by the West Hollywood vote and the repeated vandalism of Mr. Trump’s star.

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — that has been destroyed on several occasions — mysteriously multiplied over night so that on Aug. 9 there were 30 stars https://t.co/gPVnCyNPY3 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 9, 2018

“Rip up the president’s Walk of Fame star or try to have it removed — like you’re the mayor of West Hollywood or something — and 30 more will pop up,” the artist told the Reporter.

“We started at 5 o’clock in the morning and we’ve found about 50 stars,” said a member of the Walk of Fame’s cleaning service.



The artist is a member of “The Faction,” made up of allies of conservative street artist Sabo. The stars, printed on sheets of floor vinyl with adhesive backing, cost $1,000 and were financed in part by “a young and anonymous entrepreneur,” according to the Reporter.

People began removing the stars on Thursday.

“We didn’t want to have what happened to the old star here. Not only would the star be destroyed, but it would damage our property,” a Ripley’s Believe It or Not! employee said.

Mr. Trump’s star sits next to the one honoring actor Kevin Spacey, whose career has been derailed by multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.





