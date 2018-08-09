TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The FBI has arrested a Tucson attorney and his assistant on federal obstruction of justice related charges.

FBI officials say a federal grand jury has indicted 59-year-old Rafael Gallego and his 39-year-old assistant Ricardo Gallego on charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, conspiracy to commit false statements, obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact and conspiracy to tamper with a witness.

According to the indictment, the Gallegos knowingly helped a client facing drug trafficking charges avoid arrest and punishment last year.

The two men also allegedly provided false information to Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and federal prosecutors.

It was unclear Wednesday night if either man has a lawyer yet.





