MIAMI (AP) - A Florida man has pleaded guilty to stomping and choking a Yorkshire Terrier and leaving the dog to die outside a supermarket.

The Miami Herald reports 41-year-old Sigman Hernandez agreed Wednesday to spend 270 days in jail for the 2017 death of the dog, named Lily. He will also have to complete two years of house arrest followed by a year of probation, and he must repay the veterinarian who treated Lily.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alberto Milian told Hernandez “a lot of people were very disturbed by what you did.” The agreement says Hernandez can no longer have pets.

Lily died two days after the attack that left her with at least seven broken ribs.

Hernandez told investigators he became upset when the dog vomited in his car.





