GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) - A grand jury is expected to consider whether criminal charges should be filed against three former civilian employees of a northern Indiana sheriff’s office who allegedly were compensated for work they didn’t perform.

The Elkhart County sheriff last September told Indiana State Police that at least 2,500 hours of work and about $45,000 in compensation had been falsely claimed and paid between 2014 and 2017. The three process servers allegedly involved were fired from their jobs with the sheriff’s department.

The Elkhart County prosecutor this week asked for a grand jury to review evidence following a state police investigation. Elkhart Circuit Court plans to summon the grand jury Sept. 11





