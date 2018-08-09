Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer’s campaign has set up a “voting integrity” telephone hotline as his close Republican primary race with Secretary of State Kris Kobach remains unsettled.

Colyer’s campaign announced the hotline Thursday. Spokesman Kendall Marr said it had received “countless” reports of voters experiencing issues at the polls.

Kobach is the state’s chief elections officers and told reporters Wednesday that he knew of no reports of irregularities outside of a long delay in the reporting of results from the state’s most populous county because of issues with its new machines.

Colyer’s campaign announced the new hotline as election officials confirmed that a mistake shorted Colyer’s vote total for another county in the state’s results by 100 votes.

The discovery of the mistake cut Kobach’s lead to 91 votes.





