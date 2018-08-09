LONGVIEW, Wash. — Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was injured when she was pushed off a bridge and fell 60 feet into water in Washington state.

Jordan Holgerson suffered broken ribs and other injuries Tuesday at Moulton Falls northeast of Vancouver, Washington. Video that was posted on YouTube and later removed shows Holgerson standing on the bridge with friends in a swimsuit. Then a woman forcefully pushes her off the span.

The teen’s mother, Genelle Holgerson, told The Daily News that her daughter was recovering at an area hospital and “we’re lucky she is going to recover and not have permanent injuries.”

Jordan Holgerson told KGW the person who pushed her off the bridge was a friend who later apologized.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.