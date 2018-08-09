LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) - A Leawood lawyer has pleaded guilty to evading federal income taxes.

David Mandelbaum admitted in his plea Wednesday that he hid income and assets from the Internal Revenue Service for five years. He owed about $132,000 in federal income taxes during that period.

Prosecutors say Mandelbaum set up several bank accounts under different names. He also deposited his own money into a trust account set up for funds belonging to his clients.

Mandelbaum agreed to pay about $202,000 in restitution to the IRS.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 29.





