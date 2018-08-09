NEODESHA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for a 2016 death in Neodesha.
The Kansas Attorney General’s office says 37-year-old DeJay Lynn Schlegel, of Neodesha, was sentenced Wednesday in the December 2016 death of Michael Elam.
Schlegel pleaded no contest in May to second-degree murder, arson, interference with law enforcement and theft.
Elam was found dead inside his home after it burned down. Investigators say Schlegel and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Hayley Hurst, broke into Elam’s home.
Hurst has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and theft.
