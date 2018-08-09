PHOENIX (AP) - A Kayenta man has been sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for his involuntary manslaughter conviction for being impaired while driving during a 2017 rollover crash that killed his passenger.

Ethan Barlow, 27, was sentenced Wednesday.

The death occurred on the Navajo Reservation.

The victim’s name wasn’t listed in court records.

Barlow had pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in April and acknowledged that he had been drinking rum and smoking marijuana before the crash.

The conviction carried a maximum sentence of eight years in prison.





