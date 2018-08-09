LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say a police sergeant shot and fatally wounded a knife-wielding man who had been stabbing a woman.

Capt. Kelly McMahill says the man was stabbing the woman when the sergeant arrived at an apartment complex Wednesday night and that the sergeant shot the man when he charged her with a knife in hand after ignoring commands to drop the knife.

The woman was reported to be hospitalized in stable condition.

No identities were released.





