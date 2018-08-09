LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) - Federal labor officials say a Leavenworth businesswoman has been sentenced to more than four years in prison and ordered to pay $4.3 million in restitution for embezzling from companies she owned.

Brenda Wood was sentenced this week on two counts of bank fraud and one count of theft from an employee benefit plan.

Wood owned Professional Cleaning and Innovative Building Services, a commercial cleaning services company in Kansas City, Missouri, and four businesses in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Prosecutors said she embezzled from employees’ 401(k) plans and took about $4.3 million from fraudulent loans and identity theft.

She also received a $350,000 line of credit after falsely telling a Great Bend bank that her cleaning company had a contract with the IRS building in Kansas City, Missouri.





