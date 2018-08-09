SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man has been charged with murder, child abuse and neglect in the 2017 death of his girlfriend’s 11-month-old son.

The bureau says in a statement that 22-year-old Jonathan Beaumonte was indicted Monday by a Marion County grand jury. The statement says the baby died in December.

The TBI says Beaumonte was arrested Wednesday and jailed in Marion County on $20,000 bond.

The South Pittsburg man is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated abuse and one count of aggravated neglect. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.





