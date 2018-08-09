COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - An Iraqi refugee accused of critically wounding a Colorado Springs police officer has made his first court appearance.

Karrar Noaman Al Khamassi was told Thursday he faces attempted murder and other charges in the Aug. 2 shooting of Officer Cem Duzel.

Bail was set at $1 million for Al Khamassi. His next court appearance is Aug. 16.

Colorado Springs police said Thursday Duzel remains in critical condition.

Court records suggest Al Khamassi has lived in Colorado for at least five years. A Department of Homeland Security official told The Associated Press this week he was granted refugee status and arrived in the United States in May 2012.

The DHS official was not authorized to discuss the case on the record and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.





