EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a brutal attack on a customer at a Connecticut liquor store.

Authorities on Wednesday charged 34-year-old Pawel Onyszczuk with assault and attempted robbery.

Police say Onyszczuk used three metal rods wrapped in a cloth and tied with a shoelace to beat the victim the Trinity Package Store on July 6 in East Hartford.

Onyszczuk told investigators he was trying to knock the customer unconscious so he could rob the business.

The victim yelled for help, causing the suspect to flee. The victim was hospitalized.

Onyszczuk is being held on $310,000 bail, part of which stems from the home invasion investigation. His public defender did not immediately return a message for comment.





