A Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday on charges of offering a $500 bounty on Twitter to anyone who killed an ICE agent — the latest in a series of horrific threats aimed at the immigration law enforcement amid the ongoing deportation debate.

Brandon J. Ziobrowski, 33, invited people to message him with plans.

“Let’s make this work,” he told his 448 followers on the social media platform.

The account, @Vine_II, has been suspended by Twitter.

But one message included in the indictment details the threatening post, made July 2, just as congressional Democrats and immigrant-rights activists were calling for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I am broke but I will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ICE agent,” Mr. Ziobrowski said.

Two of his followers actually “liked” the posting, the government said in the indictment.

“Ziobrowski’s July 2, 2018 tweet was designed to encourage violence and the murder of law enforcement agents who were simply enforcing federal laws government border control and immigration,” the grand jury charged. “Ziobrowski intended that his tweet communicate a threat and knew that it would be interpreted as a threat.”





