WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A man who police say held a woman down while she was fatally stabbed by another suspect in Worcester has been sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says 20-year-old Kevin Miranda was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the December 2015 killing of Cherise Hill.

The other suspect, Pedro Solis, was convicted of first-degree murder in January after Miranda testified against him. Solis is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Authorities say Solis wanted the 31-year-old mother of three dead because she saw him stab a man days earlier and feared she would tell police. Hill was stabbed 19 times.

The Telegram & Gazette reports Hill’s mother wanted Miranda to serve life in prison like Solis.





