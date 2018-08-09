DRAKESVILLE, Iowa (AP) - Prosecutors have filed more charges against a man accused of fleeing a southeast Iowa accident in which a 9-year-old boy died and his brother was injured.

The Ottumwa Courier reports the new charges against 41-year-old Terry Petary, of Drakesville, are: causing serious injury by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident that causes death and failure to report an accident. He’s already been charged with vehicular homicide. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup truck struck the boy and his brother a little before 10 p.m. June 24 as they walked on a rural road west of Drakesville. The patrol identified the dead boy as 9-year-old Merlin Beechy and his brother as 12-year-old Nathan Beechy, of rural Drakesville.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.