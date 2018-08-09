NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is back from vacation and set to meet with New Jersey Transit officials as the state’s rail system has fallen into disarray.

Several dozen rush-hour trains have been cancelled in recent weeks due to crew shortages, leaving passengers irate.

Transit officials say it’s due to a shortage of engineers combined with a spike in unexcused absences. Murphy is expected to meet with the engineers’ union leaders as well.

NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett says the cancellations should gradually ease. But he added that some disruptions will continue through the end of the year due to federally required track safety work.

Murphy has made reforming the transit agency a top priority in his first year in office.





