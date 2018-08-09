NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a New Bedford man.
A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney says police received a 911 call at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday reporting a stabbing inside a city apartment.
First responders found the victim already deceased. The victim has been identified s 47-year-old Allan Monteiro Sr.
Local and state police are investigating. There was no word on suspects or arrests.
No other information was released.
