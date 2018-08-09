BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A New York man who is awaiting sentencing for killing another man will spend 10 years in prison on a drug charge.
Jeffrey Brown of Buffalo was sentenced in federal court Wednesday following a 2016 arrest for heroin possession.
He continues to await sentencing in state court after pleading guilty in January to an unrelated charge of manslaughter.
The 43-year-old admits to shooting and killing 46-year-old David Brown of Buffalo in 2017. The men were not related.
