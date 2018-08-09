MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) - Officials have filed multiple charges against a North Carolina couple and their daughter in connection with two cases of arson at homes of people the wife knew.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation told news outlets it’s filed charges against 64-year-old Bonnie Harrell Neely of Mount Airy, including 223 counts of exploitation of the elderly and two counts of second-degree arson. Her husband and daughter are also accused of insurance fraud.

The SBI said the charges stem from Bonnie Neely’s work as a caretaker, when she had access to elderly people’s money and used it improperly for at least five years.

The other charges result from arson at two homes where Bonnie Neely worked as a caretaker in 2017. The three received at least $300,000 from insurance after the fires.





