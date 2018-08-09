LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a woman was shot and killed when someone opened fire on the SUV she was riding in.
The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday in East Los Angeles.
The woman, a passenger in the vehicle, died at a hospital. She hasn’t been identified.
Officials didn’t know early Thursday if the driver was hurt.
Investigators did not immediately have a suspect description or know if the suspect fled in a vehicle or on foot.
