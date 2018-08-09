The U.S. “Space Force” will become a reality by 2020, Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary James Mattis promised Thursday, laying out a highly ambitious timeline to set up the first new branch of the armed forces in 75 years and making the case that America must prepare for space threats from Russia, China, North Korea and other hostile actors.

Speaking at the Pentagon Thursday morning, Mr. Pence said the Trump administration sees space as the next frontier in war and is ready to take dramatic action to prepare for future conflicts.

“Now the time has come to write the next great chapter in the history of our armed forces, to prepare for the next battlefield. … The time has come to establish the United States Space Force,” the vice president said. “What was once once peaceful and uncontested is now crowded and adversarial. Today, other nations are seeking to disrupt our space-based systems and challenge American supremacy in space as never before … the United States will not shrink from this challenge.”

Mr. Pence specifically cited Russia, China and North Korea as nations that want to disrupt U.S. satellite systems; he also said Moscow and Beijing are working to develop cutting-edge missile technology and other weapons that could be used in space.

To counter those threats, the Defense Department will begin immediately to set up a Space Force as the sixth branch of the military. A formal proposal to establish the Space Force will be included in next year’s National Defense Authorization Act, Mr. Pence said, and the force should become a reality as soon as 2020.

Formally creating the Space Force will require close coordination with Congress — a process Mr. Pence said is already under war.

“We’re building bipartisan support for our plan,” he said. “Next February in the president’s budget we will call on the Congress to marshal the resources we need to stand up the Space Force.”





