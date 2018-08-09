OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say police fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing three women at an Omaha homeless shelter.

At least one of the women was attacked Wednesday afternoon at the Siena-Francis House parking lot, north of downtown Omaha. Police say another of the women was taken hostage by the man inside the shelter, where he was shot by one or more officers.

Deputy Police Chief Scott Gray says the three women were taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. It’s unclear how many of them worked at the shelter or were living there.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.