KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - A Mohave County prosecutor is asking a judge to set a trial date for a man charged with killing a Bullhead City girl in 2014.

Justin James Rector is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, child abuse and abandonment of a body in the September 2014 death of Isabella Grogan-Cannella. She was strangled, and her partially clothed body was found in a shallow grave near her home.

Prosecutor Gregory McPhillips filed a motion this week seeking a trial date.

He says he’s provided a list of about 100 witnesses to the defense but it has refused to set up interviews.

McPhillips says the interviews should be considered waived and a trial date set to ensure the rights of the victim.

The defense has not filed a formal response.





