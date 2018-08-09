BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) - The attorney general’s investigation into oversight of a Massachusetts police department’s evidence room found that guns, drugs, and cash were stolen for years, but determined no criminal charges will be filed.

The report released Wednesday said the officer in charge of the Braintree Police Department’s evidence room died by suicide in 2016, and there is no evidence anyone else was involved in the thefts.

An independent investigation commissioned by the city, also released Wednesday, faulted a former police chief and deputy chief for failing to audit the department’s disorganized evidence room and ignoring signs that the officer in charge was struggling with alcoholism.

Authorities say 185 criminal cases were either dropped or dismissed because of the problems.

Braintree Mayor Joseph Sullivan said he was initiating disciplinary proceedings against two employees identified in the report.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.