FAYETTE, Miss. (AP) - Southwest Mississippi authorities say a man kidnapped and killed his girlfriend and left her burned body on a logging road.

Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Walker says 29-year-old Travis C. Kelly of Port Gibson faces kidnapping charges in Jefferson County and murder and arson charges in Claiborne County.

Walker says Kelly’s girlfriend, 45-year-old Rosie Lee Oliver of Lorman, was found dead Saturday morning in Claiborne County after Oliver’s family reported her missing.

A preliminary autopsy finds Oliver suffered blunt force trauma to her head, including facial fractures, and was also stabbed in the neck.

Walker says investigators have evidence placing Kelly at the crime scene.

Walker says he doesn’t know of a lawyer representing Kelly. He says Kelly appeared before a judge in Port Gibson Thursday. There’s no word on bail.





