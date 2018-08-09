RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno police are investigating after a detective from neighboring Sparks shot a suspect southeast of downtown Reno.

The suspect was in stable condition Thursday at a Reno hospital after being shot at about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Lester Avenue and Roberts Street just west of Kietzke (KIHTZ’-kee) Lane.

No one else was hurt.

The Sparks detective was part of a regional police unit that was conducting an investigation in the area that resulted in a confrontation with the suspect.

Sparks police officer Ken Gallop says Reno police are leading the investigation in accordance with regional officer-involved shooting protocols. Washoe County sheriff’s deputies are assisting in that investigation.





