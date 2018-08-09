KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A St. Joseph home health care nursing assistant has admitted stealing more than $200,000 from one of her clients.

Thirty-three-year-old Ashley Garr pleaded guilty Wednesday to filing a false tax return and aggravated identity theft.

Federal prosecutors say Garr was caring for the victim for about a year when she found her checkbook, purse and identification at her home.

The victim’s bookkeeper later discovered fraudulent charges and reported them to the Nodaway Valley Bank, which found Garr wrote numerous checks on the victim’s account.

Garr also admitted that she filed fraudulent tax returns for 2014 and 2015.

She was ordered to pay $207,638 in restitution to the victim and $151,589 in restitution to the IRS. She also must forfeit to the government $207,638.





