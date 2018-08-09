PITTSBURGH (AP) - A man sought in a fatal street shooting in Pittsburgh has been captured following a lengthy standoff at his city home.

Earl Jackson was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a SWAT team entered the residence and found him hiding in the basement. That ended a standoff that started about four hours earlier.

Jackson was being sought in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old city resident Tamon Hatchin. Authorities say Hatchin was shot several times around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after he and Jackson had argued, but further details about the confrontation were not disclosed.

Jackson will be charged with homicide in connection with the fatal shooting. It’s not clear what charges he may face in the standoff.

No injuries were reported in the standoff.





