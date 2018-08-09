SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the investigation of February’s mass shooting at a Florida high school (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

A crime analyst has told a Florida commission investigating February’s high school massacre that there is no personality profile that can predict campus shooters.

Analyst Nevin Smith said Thursday that the FBI, Secret Service and other researchers who have examined school shootings over the past 20 years agree that no profile exists. He told the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission that school officials instead need to focus on a student’s behavior.

The commissioners also were scheduled to hear from the state Department of Children and Families about a call the agency received after suspect Nikolas Cruz turned 18.

Commissioners will also hold a closed-door meeting to learn about Cruz’s educational, mental-health and medical history. Under federal law, those records are private. Cruz is charged with killing 17 people at the school on Feb. 14.

_

1 a.m.

Prosecutors have made public hours of video interrogation of Florida’s high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man punching himself in the face, slouching and speaking of a voice he says he has heard inside his head for years.

The video released Wednesday contains the same material as a transcript made public days earlier. Both were edited to remove what authorities say was a direct confession by Nikolas Cruz to the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida.

In other developments, a sheriff leading the state commission investigating the massacre said Wednesday that the suspect’s behavior before the shooting was a “roller-coaster,” where Cruz would have stretches of good conduct before it deteriorated.





