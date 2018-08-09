RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Latest on a man shot in Reno by a Sparks police detective (all times local PDT):

2:10 p.m.

Reno police say a sexual assault suspect armed with a large knife was advancing toward law officers before a Sparks detective shot him.

Reno police spokesman Travis Warren said Thursday the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the shooting at about 6 p.m. Wednesday southeast of downtown Reno.

He last was reported in stable condition.

Warren says a regional police unit had confronted the man suspected of sexually assaulting a minor in an investigation led by Sparks police. His name has not been released.

The Sparks detective who shot him has been placed on routine administrative leave pending an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to all Reno police at 775-334-2175 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

12:10 p.m.

Reno police are investigating after a detective from neighboring Sparks shot a suspect southeast of downtown Reno.

The suspect was in stable condition Thursday at a Reno hospital after being shot at about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Lester Avenue and Roberts Street just west of Kietzke (KIHTZ’-kee) Lane.

No one else was hurt.

The Sparks detective was part of a regional police unit that was conducting an investigation in the area that resulted in a confrontation with the suspect.

Sparks police officer Ken Gallop says Reno police are leading the investigation in accordance with regional officer-involved shooting protocols. Washoe County sheriff’s deputies are assisting in that investigation.





