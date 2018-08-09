VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana man accused of killing his 94-year-old mother in a 2015 fire at their house is scheduled for trial this fall after a judge allowed him to withdraw his insanity defense.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said he based his ruling in part on answers from 70-year-old Frederick Fegely during a Wednesday hearing. Fegely said he’s taking medications while for a “thought disorder” while he’s jailed.

The trial is scheduled Oct. 1.

Fegely had been committed to a state psychiatric hospital after evaluations determined in 2016 he was incompetent to stand trial. Fegely is charged with murder and arson.

Wanda Maxine Wunder was found in an upstairs bedroom of the Ogden Dunes home in April 2015. She died of smoke and soot inhalation and thermal injuries.





