PROMPTON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say state troopers were justified in fatally shooting a man who shot at them during a confrontation at his northeastern Pennsylvania home earlier this year.

Wayne County prosecutors announced the ruling Wednesday. They found 37-year-old James Sorrentino posed a threat to his family, neighbors and troopers during a five-hour standoff at his Prompton home on June 25, adding that the troopers acted appropriately and showed restraint throughout the standoff.

Authorities said Sorrentino, who had mental health problems, threatened to kill family members. He eventually was killed when he walked onto the front porch, loaded an assault rifle and fired shots at police.

Three troopers then fired four shots at Sorrentino, who was struck in the neck by one bullet.

No troopers or any of Sorrentino’s family members were injured.





