TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police say a man was fatally shot while he was riding a bicycle in northeast Tulsa.

Sgt. Dave Walker says officers responding to report of an accident about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday found a 37-year-old man who was taken to a hospital, where it was discovered he had a gunshot wound.

Walker says the man died early Thursday.

The man’s name has not been released.

Walker says investigators have learned the man had left Owasso shortly before 8 p.m. and was riding the bicycle to Tulsa when he was shot.

Walker says police have not determined a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been announced.





