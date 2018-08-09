Within minutes of CNN highlighting several specific tweets and videos by Alex Jones, Twitter had removed that very content from his account.

According to The Hill, more than a dozen articles or videos were removed after having been mentioned in a Thursday afternoon CNN report accusing the Infowars host of violating Twitter’s terms.

Some of the tweets compared gun-control activist David Hogg to the Nazis and suggested conspiracy theories that other school-shooting survivors were paid actors.

“The Nazis did wear armbands, David Hogg wears one. The Nazis were a youth movement, they didn’t want the guns. And so if the shoe fits, wear it,” Mr. Jones said in one of the videos reported by CNN, which is now gone.

The caption of another video that has since been removed from Twitter read “Are Child Actors Being Used To Push Gun Control in Florida Shooting?”

CNN claims that another now-deleted video said transgender activists wear “demon outfits” in their trips to schools to “have their way with your children.”

CNN’s report came a day after Twitter said it hadn’t kicked Mr. Jones and Infowars off their site, as Apple, Google and Facebook all had earlier in the week, because “he hasn’t violated our rules.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.