WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A West Fargo woman accused of drowning her newborn child in a bathtub has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

Thirty-six-year-old Ginny Lubitz is accused of placing her baby face-down in about an inch of water on May 5, killing the child.

Defense attorney Kevin McCabe declined comment after Wednesday’s court hearing.

Lubitz’s bail has been set at $500,000. She’s due back in court Oct. 10.





