By - Associated Press - Thursday, August 9, 2018

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A West Fargo woman accused of drowning her newborn child in a bathtub has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

Thirty-six-year-old Ginny Lubitz is accused of placing her baby face-down in about an inch of water on May 5, killing the child.

Defense attorney Kevin McCabe declined comment after Wednesday’s court hearing.

Lubitz’s bail has been set at $500,000. She’s due back in court Oct. 10.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide