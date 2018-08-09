West Virginia state representatives on their House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach all four justices sitting on the state Supreme Court of Appeals, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the committee approved 14 articles of impeachment against Chief Justices Margaret Workman as well as Justices Robin Davis, Allen Loughry and Beth Walker.
The four are accused of maladministration, corruption, incompetency, and neglect of duty and certain high crimes. The report noted that all of the judges were penalized for misusing taxpayer funds and other state resources.
A special election was already planned for Nov. 6 to replace Justice Menis Ketchum, who resigned in July.
The justices’ fate will now be voted on by the full House of Delegates in the coming days.
