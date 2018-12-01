WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police have arrested two men suspected of killing an 88-year-old man found dead inside a Wichita home this week.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police were called to the home Thursday night for a welfare check and found Floyd Gilbert gravely injured. Police have not described the nature of Gilbert’s injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Friday arrested 36-year-old Austin Stewart and 54-year-old Landon Onek, both of Wichita, on suspicion of felony murder. Both are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail. Court records show both men have served time for theft, drug counts and other crimes.

Gilbert’s death is the city’s 43rd homicide so far this year.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com





