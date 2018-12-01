LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say two Louisiana men face decades in prison for kidnapping a Texas man after a failed drug deal.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph says 35-year-old Justin Fry was sentenced to 24 years and 4 months, and 34-year-old James Coleman to 20 years and 2 months.

Both Lake Charles men pleaded guilty to interstate kidnapping.

Joseph says they went to Liberty, Texas, to buy methamphetamine, but drove with their contact to Houston for the drug. A Houston man robbed them of $1,300. Their contact left with him.

They followed. The Liberty man jumped from the moving car. They kidnapped him, beat him and threatened to kill him, demanding their money. He escaped and called police in Vinton, Louisiana.

Their phones revealed videos of the beatings and conversations about the drug deal.





