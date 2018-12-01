PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say they’ve found three people dead inside a North Philadelphia home.

Media reports say the bodies were found Saturday night at a house in the Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.

WCAU reports that two bodies were found in the basement and one was found on the second floor of the house. KYW-TV says two of the people are males and the other is a female.

Authorities say the home appeared to be ransacked but there were no signs of forced entry. No weapons were recovered at the scene.

The bodies were found about five hours after police discovered a body wrapped in a blood-soaked carpet at a different Philadelphia home on the north side. Authorities say two men and a woman were in custody regarding that slaying.





